The United States and India have released a framework for an interim trade agreement, saying it reaffirms their commitment to negotiations aimed at a broader bilateral trade deal.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, the two countries said they would "promptly implement" the framework and work towards finalising the interim agreement, with the goal of concluding a mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement.

"The United States and India will promptly implement this framework and work towards finalising the Interim Agreement with a view to concluding a mutually beneficial BTA consistent with the roadmap agreed in the Terms of Reference," the statement said.

The move has followed US President Donald Trump's announcement earlier this week of a deal to reduce US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 percent from 50 percent.

The arrangement was tied to India halting purchases of Russian oil and lowering certain trade barriers.

Tariff rollback

Trump said the understanding was reached after a call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that India will not buy Russian oil and would instead purchase oil from the US and potentially from Venezuela.

Trump said Modi also committed to buying up to $500 billion worth of US products — energy, technology, aircraft, and some agriculture — over the coming years.

On Friday, Trump also signed an executive order rescinding a punitive 25 percent tariff on all imports from India that had been imposed over New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil.

The US and India said the interim framework reaffirms their commitment to the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations and aims to support more resilient supply chains.

"The Interim Agreement between the United States and India will represent a historic milestone in our countries' partnership, demonstrating a common commitment to reciprocal and balanced trade based on mutual interests and concrete outcomes," the joint statement said.

According to the terms outlined, India will lower or eliminate tariffs on US industrial goods and a wide range of agricultural products, "including dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products."