Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to travel to Türkiye on Wednesday for the 6th meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council, a visit officials describe as an important step in maintaining momentum in bilateral ties.
Mitsotakis will visit Ankara at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate. The meeting will be co-chaired by the two leaders and attended by relevant cabinet ministers from both sides.
The council is expected to review bilateral relations in detail and explore ways to deepen cooperation. Discussions are also set to address regional and global developments, reflecting the broader strategic context of Turkish-Greek relations.
In recent years, the two neighbours have worked to stabilise ties and expand cooperation, particularly in trade and tourism. Both sides have set a target of increasing bilateral trade volume to $10 billion.
The “positive agenda” framework launched between Ankara and Athens aims to advance collaboration in areas including health, the environment, culture, tourism and commerce. Officials expect the process to gain further traction through reciprocal visits and additional cooperation agreements.
Regional security dynamics
Relations between Greece and Türkiye have historically been marked by periods of tension as well as attempts at normalisation.
Longstanding disputes in the Aegean Sea remain central to the bilateral agenda. These include disagreements over maritime jurisdiction areas, continental shelf delimitation, airspace and the militarisation status of certain eastern Aegean islands.
Türkiye has consistently called for dialogue based on international law while emphasising the protection of its rights and interests in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.
In recent years, Greece has also expanded defence cooperation with Israel, including joint exercises and procurement of advanced military systems.
A trilateral framework involving Greece, the Greek Cypriot Administration and Israel has become more institutionalised, with defence officials signing a joint action plan in December aimed at enhancing coordination and expanding air and naval exercises in the Eastern Mediterranean in the coming years.
Turkish officials have previously expressed reservations about regional initiatives that they say exclude Türkiye from emerging security and energy arrangements.
Ankara has repeatedly emphasised the need for inclusive dialogue and cooperative security mechanisms in the Eastern Mediterranean to prevent further tensions and ensure long-term stability in the region.
Increased diplomatic engagement
Differences also persist over Cyprus, where Ankara supports a two-state solution and backs the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Competing claims linked to energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean have at times further strained relations.
Nevertheless, diplomatic engagement has intensified since 2023. The 5th High-Level Cooperation Council meeting held in Athens at the end of that year marked the first such gathering in seven years and was described by both sides as a step towards a more constructive climate.
Throughout 2024, contacts continued at multiple levels, including confidence-building measures in the military sphere and exploratory talks alongside the “positive agenda” process.
Both governments have pledged to maintain open channels of communication and manage disputes through sustained dialogue.