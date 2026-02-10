Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to travel to Türkiye on Wednesday for the 6th meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council, a visit officials describe as an important step in maintaining momentum in bilateral ties.

Mitsotakis will visit Ankara at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate. The meeting will be co-chaired by the two leaders and attended by relevant cabinet ministers from both sides.

The council is expected to review bilateral relations in detail and explore ways to deepen cooperation. Discussions are also set to address regional and global developments, reflecting the broader strategic context of Turkish-Greek relations.

In recent years, the two neighbours have worked to stabilise ties and expand cooperation, particularly in trade and tourism. Both sides have set a target of increasing bilateral trade volume to $10 billion.

The “positive agenda” framework launched between Ankara and Athens aims to advance collaboration in areas including health, the environment, culture, tourism and commerce. Officials expect the process to gain further traction through reciprocal visits and additional cooperation agreements.

Regional security dynamics

Relations between Greece and Türkiye have historically been marked by periods of tension as well as attempts at normalisation.

Longstanding disputes in the Aegean Sea remain central to the bilateral agenda. These include disagreements over maritime jurisdiction areas, continental shelf delimitation, airspace and the militarisation status of certain eastern Aegean islands.

Türkiye has consistently called for dialogue based on international law while emphasising the protection of its rights and interests in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

In recent years, Greece has also expanded defence cooperation with Israel, including joint exercises and procurement of advanced military systems.