Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
US President rejected calls to scale back ICE operations in Minnesota, saying the administration will do “whatever we can” to keep the country safe.
US President Donald Trump arrives at the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts, in Washington, DC, US, January 29 2026. / Reuters
January 30, 2026

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he is not going to pull Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents out of Minnesota.

"No no. Not at all," Trump told reporters at the Kennedy Centre.

The administration will keep the US safe, he said.

"We’ll do whatever we can to keep our country safe," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, White House border czar Tom Homan said Trump administration officials are working on a plan to "soon" reduce the number of ICE agents in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St Paul in Minnesota.

Homan acknowledged faults in the administration’s immigration crackdown but said the reduction of ICE officers is contingent on the implementation of agreements with state and local officials amid what he described as ongoing "meaningful dialogue."

Protests against ICE operations and shootings by federal immigration agents have taken place for more than a month across the state.

Demonstrations escalated following the killing of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, by immigration officers on Saturday, and the January 7 killing of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three.

The Pretti shooting heightened tensions as local and state leaders demanded independent investigations and questioned federal cooperation with authorities.

Democrats are urging Trump to fire Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who is facing scrutiny following the shootings. However, the president dismissed notions that Noem might step down.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
