US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he is not going to pull Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents out of Minnesota.

"No no. Not at all," Trump told reporters at the Kennedy Centre.

The administration will keep the US safe, he said.

"We’ll do whatever we can to keep our country safe," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, White House border czar Tom Homan said Trump administration officials are working on a plan to "soon" reduce the number of ICE agents in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St Paul in Minnesota.

Homan acknowledged faults in the administration’s immigration crackdown but said the reduction of ICE officers is contingent on the implementation of agreements with state and local officials amid what he described as ongoing "meaningful dialogue."