WORLD
2 min read
'You have killed Americans!': US lawmaker shouts at Trump during State of the Union address
President Trump and Rep Ilhan Omar trade sharp accusations over immigration enforcement during a heated moment in Congress.
'You have killed Americans!': US lawmaker shouts at Trump during State of the Union address
Ilhan Omar shouts as US President Donald J. Trump delivers the first State of the Union address, February 24, 2026. / Reuters
15 hours ago

A tense exchange has erupted between US President Donald Trump and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar as the president criticised Democratic lawmakers over immigration policy and accused them of failing to support border enforcement.

During his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, Trump urged lawmakers to stand if they agreed with what he described as a “fundamental principle” of his administration.

"One of the great things about the State of the Union is how it gives Americans the chance to see clearly what their representatives really believe.

"So tonight, I'm inviting every legislator to join with my administration in reaffirming a fundamental principle. If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support. The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not Illegal aliens," he said.

Democratic lawmakers remained seated, and Trump responded sharply from the podium.

RECOMMENDED

“You should be ashamed of yourself, not standing up. You should be ashamed of yourself,” he said.

The president continued by calling on Congress to end so-called sanctuary city policies and to impose penalties on public officials who block the removal of undocumented immigrants accused of serious crimes.

As Trump spoke, Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, could be heard shouting from the House chamber floor.

She called out: “You’re killing Americans!” and added: “You have killed Americans!” She later shouted back: “You should be ashamed!”

RelatedTRT World - Trump declares 'Golden Age of America' in first State of the Union of second term
SOURCE:AA
Explore
American convicted of murder in Bali deported by Indonesia after 11 years in prison
Mexico sends two more humanitarian ships to Cuba with over 1,000 tonnes of supplies
South Korean, US forces to hold spring joint military drill next month
CPJ: Israel committed two-thirds of the record 129 journalist killings in 2025
Gunman fires at Utah Muslim leader outside home during holy month of Ramadan
Red alert in Indonesia's Bali as torrential rains trigger floods and landslides
Japanese journalist arrested in Iran: Reports
US ponders requiring banks to collect citizenship data: report
Hundreds of bodies were uncovered in search for Gaza hostages: Trump
US general expresses regret after South Korea protests air exercise
India's Modi visits Israel as US-Iran tensions mount
Merz seeks 'fairer' economic ties with China as Berlin pushes to reset relations
Türkiye highlights mediation role, urges diplomatic push as Ukraine war enters fifth year
UN Security Council demands immediate ceasefire in Sudan, condemns attacks on civilians
Sri Lanka arrests ex-spy chief over 2019 Easter bombings