A tense exchange has erupted between US President Donald Trump and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar as the president criticised Democratic lawmakers over immigration policy and accused them of failing to support border enforcement.

During his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, Trump urged lawmakers to stand if they agreed with what he described as a “fundamental principle” of his administration.

"One of the great things about the State of the Union is how it gives Americans the chance to see clearly what their representatives really believe.

"So tonight, I'm inviting every legislator to join with my administration in reaffirming a fundamental principle. If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support. The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not Illegal aliens," he said.

Democratic lawmakers remained seated, and Trump responded sharply from the podium.