The United States will double its tariffs on imported steel and aluminium starting Wednesday, according to the White House, which published an order signed by President Donald Trump.

The move marks the latest salvo in Trump's ongoing trade disputes, raising levies on both metals from 25 percent to 50 percent.

However, tariffs on metal imports from the United Kingdom will remain at the 25 percent rate, while both sides negotiate duties and quotas in line with the terms of a prior trade agreement.

Overall, the aim is to "more effectively counter foreign countries that continue to offload low-priced, excess steel and aluminium in the United States", the order said, adding that such imports undercut the competitiveness of domestic industries.

"Increasing the previously imposed tariffs will provide greater support to these industries and reduce or eliminate the national security threat posed by imports of steel and aluminium articles and their derivative articles," it added.

Trump first announced the decision during a speech at a US Steel plant in Pennsylvania last week.