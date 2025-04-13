AFRICA
Gambia hails ties with Türkiye as 'excellent'
Speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, he emphasised Türkiye’s "win-win" approach to Africa and highlighted Turkish private sector involvement.
Gambia hails ties with Türkiye as 'excellent'
Highlighting Türkiye’s investments in Africa as a “step in the right direction,” Tangara praised the dynamism of the Turkish private sector on the continent, saying it significantly helps strengthen bilateral ties. / AA
April 13, 2025

Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara praised bilateral relations between Türkiye and his country as “excellent.”

There is a potential to further enhance trade ties between the two countries, Tangara told Anadolu during Türkiye’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which concludes today.

Expressing hope for closer cooperation in the future to strengthen relations, he said Türkiye’s approach to Africa aligns with a “win-win” policy, benefiting all parties involved.

Highlighting Türkiye’s investments in Africa as a “step in the right direction,” Tangara praised the dynamism of the Turkish private sector on the continent, saying it significantly helps strengthen bilateral ties.

He also underlined that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation is working to resolve the Gaza crisis through dialogue and reaffirmed Gambia’s support for a two-state solution.

