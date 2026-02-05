Taiwan welcomed US President Donald Trump’s call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, saying on Thursday it will help “stabilise” the region as China increases military pressure on the island.

Taiwanese Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi made the remarks in an exclusive interview with AFP, hours after Chinese state media reported that Xi had called for “mutual respect” in strengthening relations with Washington while also issuing a warning about selling weapons to Taiwan.

“We don’t worry too much about this whole telephone communication,” Chen told AFP, describing the US-Taiwan relationship as “very solid and strong”.

“In fact, we believe that it will contribute to stabilise the situation, especially given the fact that China keeps on escalating the tension in the Taiwan Strait and this whole region,” he said.

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, described the conversation as “excellent” and said relations between Washington and Beijing were “extremely good”.

Xi urges caution

During a phone call on Wednesday, Xi urged Washington to handle arms sales to Taiwan with “prudence”, saying that Beijing will not allow the island to be “separated” from China.

According to China’s Foreign Ministry, Xi told Trump that Taiwan was the “most important issue in China-US relations” and said China must safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He noted that Beijing and Washington should “steer the giant ship of China-US relations steadily forward through winds and storms” and work toward “mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation”.

Taiwanese Deputy Foreign Minister Chen said the Chinese leader’s comments would not threaten future purchases from the United States.