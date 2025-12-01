NEWS
Belgium urges respect for Syria’s sovereignty amid Israeli strikes
'These actions heighten tensions, undermine regional security, stability,' the Foreign Ministry said.
Belgium urges respect for Syria’s sovereignty amid Israeli strikes / AP
December 1, 2025

Belgium on Monday voiced "deep concern" over recurrent Israeli strikes and incursions in Syria, stressing that Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected.

In a post on X, the Belgian Foreign Ministry said the continued attacks, including "reports of civilian casualties" in Beit Jin, heighten tensions and threaten regional security.

"Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected," it added.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.

SOURCE:AA
