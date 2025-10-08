Scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar Yaghi won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry "for the development of metal–organic frameworks", the award-giving body said on Wednesday.

The more than a century-old prize is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and the winners share 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million), as well as the fame of winning arguably the world's most prestigious science award.

"Through the development of metal-organic frameworks, the laureates have provided chemists with new opportunities for solving some of the challenges we face," the award-giving body said in a statement.

The Chemistry Nobel was the third prize announced in this year's crop of awards, in keeping with tradition, following those for medicine and physics announced earlier this week.