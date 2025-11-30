The Health Ministry in Gaza has said that Israel has killed more than 70,000 people since the start of the genocide more than two years ago.

The announcement comes on Saturday as Israel keeps violating the fragile ceasefire.

In a statement, Gaza's Health Ministry said the death toll from the carnage had risen to 70,100.

The ministry said that since the ceasefire came into effect on October 10, 354 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli fire.

Two bodies arrived at hospitals in Gaza in the past 48 hours, the ministry said, one of which had been recovered from beneath the rubble.

It noted that the spike in the death toll was due to the fact that the data relating to 299 bodies had been processed and approved by the authorities.

Despite the ceasefire, the Palestinian enclave remains in a deep humanitarian crisis due to Israel's blockade and violations.