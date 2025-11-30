WAR ON GAZA
Gaza death toll surpasses 70,000 as Israel continues to violate ceasefire
The announcement comes as Israel keeps violating the ceasefire that took effect last month.
Israel has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population. / AA
November 30, 2025

The Health Ministry in Gaza has said that Israel has killed more than 70,000 people since the start of the genocide more than two years ago.

The announcement comes on Saturday as Israel keeps violating the fragile ceasefire.

In a statement, Gaza's Health Ministry said the death toll from the carnage had risen to 70,100.

The ministry said that since the ceasefire came into effect on October 10, 354 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli fire.

Two bodies arrived at hospitals in Gaza in the past 48 hours, the ministry said, one of which had been recovered from beneath the rubble.

It noted that the spike in the death toll was due to the fact that the data relating to 299 bodies had been processed and approved by the authorities.

Despite the ceasefire, the Palestinian enclave remains in a deep humanitarian crisis due to Israel's blockade and violations.

Nearly 9,300 Gaza children under 5 are severely malnourished: UN

Humanitarian test

The latest toll comes as the United Nations marks the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, on November 29 each year.

"In so many ways, this tragedy has tested the norms and laws that have guided the international community for generations," UN chief Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

"The killing of so many civilians, the repeated displacement of an entire population and the obstruction of humanitarian aid should never be acceptable under any circumstances," he continued.

"The recent ceasefire offers a glimmer of hope. It is now vital that all parties respect it fully and work in good faith towards solutions that restore and uphold international law."

Israel has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
