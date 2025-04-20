WORLD
2 min read
Russia-Ukraine war: US 'would welcome' extension of ceasefire
US says it would welcome extension of ceasefire past Easter.
00:00
Russia-Ukraine war: US 'would welcome' extension of ceasefire
Military chaplains conduct Easter service for service members of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade near a front line, in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 20, 2025. / Reuters
April 20, 2025

The US State Department said it would welcome the extension beyond Sunday of a one-day Easter ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin even as the Kremlin said earlier there was no order for an extension.

Both Russia and Ukraine accused each other of breaking the ceasefire. Putin announced a one-day ceasefire in Ukraine until midnight Moscow time (2100 GMT) on Sunday.

Key quotes

"We have seen President Putin's announcement of a temporary ceasefire due to Easter. We remain committed to achieving a full and comprehensive ceasefire," a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Sunday.

"As we assess their seriousness in this instance, we would welcome it extending beyond Sunday."

RelatedTRT Global - Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of POWs in war's largest exchange

Why it’s important

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of the escalation risk of the three-year-old war launched by Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor and said he wants to end the war.

However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday Washington will walk away from efforts to broker a peace deal unless there are clear signs of progress soon.

RECOMMENDED

After the US and Ukraine reached a memo of understanding on Thursday, Trump said he expected to sign a minerals deal with Kiev in a week. An attempt in February fell apart following Zelenskyy's Oval Office clash with Trump.

Context

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was pretending to observe the Easter ceasefire, but had in fact continued hundreds of artillery attacks on Saturday night, with more assaults on Sunday.

Russia's Defence Ministry said Ukraine had broken the ceasefire, inflicting damage to infrastructure and civilians.

Putin has said he wants Ukraine to drop its NATO ambitions, permanently cede to Russia the four regions it has lost and limit the size of its army.

Kiev says those demands are tantamount to demanding its capitulation.

Explore
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash