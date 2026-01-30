The US Agency for International Development staffers in early 2024 drafted a warning to senior officials in Joe Biden’s administration: Northern Gaza had turned into an "Apocalyptic Wasteland" with dire shortages of food and medical aid.

Three months after the October 7 and amidst Israel's genocide in Gaza, the internal message laid out in gruesome detail scenes observed by United Nations staff who visited the area on a two-part humanitarian fact-finding mission in January and February.

The staff reported seeing a human femur and other bones on the roads, dead bodies abandoned in cars and "catastrophic human needs, particularly for food and safe drinking water."

But the US ambassador to Tel Aviv, Jack Lew, and his deputy, Stephanie Hallett, blocked the cable from wider distribution within the United States government because they believed it lacked balance, according to interviews with four former officials and documents seen by Reuters news agency.

Reuters is the first to report on the cable and why it was suppressed.

Hallett and Lew did not respond to requests for comment.

US embassy in Israel oversaw most cables

The February 2024 cable was one of five sent in the first part of that year documenting the rapidly deteriorating health, food and sanitary conditions and breakdown of social order for Palestinians living in Gaza resulting from Israel's genocide, six former US officials told Reuters.

Reuters saw one of those cables. The other four, also blocked by Lew and Hallett because of their concerns about balance, were described by four former officials.

Three former US officials said that the descriptions were unusually graphic and would have commanded the attention of senior US officials had the message been widely circulated within Joe Biden’s administration.

It would have also deepened scrutiny of a National Security Memorandum, issued by Biden that month, which conditioned the supply of US intelligence and weapons on Israel’s compliance with international law, they said.

"While cables weren't the only means of providing humanitarian information ... they would have represented an acknowledgement by the ambassador of the reality of the situation in Gaza," said Andrew Hall, then a crisis operations specialist for USAID.

The US embassy in Israel oversaw the language and distribution of most of the cables about Gaza, including those from other embassies in the region.

One former senior official said Lew and Hallett often told USAID leadership that the cables included information that had been widely reported in the media.

Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and representatives for former President Joe Biden did not respond to requests for comment about the fact that the cables never reached upper leadership of the US government.

The Biden administration's backing for Israel during the genocide deeply divided the Democratic Party and remains an unresolved issue for its political candidates.

The Biden administration’s backing for Israel during the genocide deeply divided the Democratic Party and remains an unresolved issue for its political candidates.

More than 80 percent of Democrats believe that Israel’s genocide in Gaza has been excessive and that the United States should help people in the enclave who are facing starvation.

‘Where are all the skinny kids?’

As the cables were being drafted in early 2024, the White House and other senior US officials were broadly aware of the worsening humanitarian situation in northern Gaza from National Security Council reporting, four former officials said. And humanitarian organisations were warning of famine risks.