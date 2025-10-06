EUROPE
2 min read
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Chancellor accuses Putin of waging a 'hybrid war' against Europe and vows stronger defence response.
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Chancellor Merz accuses Russia of intimidation and vows Europe will 'not be bullied' / Reuters
October 6, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not yet ready to engage in peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

"You see, at the moment the Russian president does not want to negotiate, he wants to bomb and we must oppose this more strongly," Merz told private broadcaster n-tv. "There will come a day when he is ready to negotiate."

The German leader accused Putin of conducting "a hybrid war" against his country and the broader region. "He’s waging an information war against us. He’s waging a military war against Ukraine, and this war is directed against all of us. Russia is an enemy of the political order and stability of our region," Merz said.

Asked about a recent increase in drone incidents in Germany and across Europe, Merz said his government was fully aware of the threat. "We are aware of the threat," he said.

He accused Moscow of trying to instil fear among Europeans but insisted that Berlin would remain firm. "Putin wants to intimidate and instil fear, but we will not be intimidated, and we will effectively defend ourselves against this threat," he said.

Merz said on Sunday he assumed Russia was behind many of the drones sighted over Germany last weekend, including those that disrupted flights at Munich Airport, where operations were suspended and more than 10,000 passengers were stranded.

Tensions over alleged ‘hybrid warfare’

RECOMMENDED

German authorities are investigating the incidents amid growing fears of Russian cyber and disinformation campaigns targeting European countries. Merz said the latest developments were further evidence of "hybrid attacks" designed to test Europe’s unity and resilience ahead of next year’s elections.

Moscow has denied any involvement in the drone activity, dismissing Berlin’s allegations as "unfounded and politically motivated".

Relations between Germany and Russia have sharply deteriorated since the 2022 Ukraine war, with Berlin emerging as one of Kiev’s main European backers.

Merz reiterated that Germany would continue to support Ukraine militarily and diplomatically "for as long as it takes".

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
'Accomplice to genocide', 'sick man' — Trump hosts Colombia's Petro after sharp exchanges
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference