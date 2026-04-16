TThe Israeli army on Thursday urged residents in southern Lebanon to leave areas south of the Zahrani River, citing ongoing clashes with Hezbollah.

In a statement on X, military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the army would continue intensive air strikes and called on civilians to leave “immediately.”

“Air strikes are ongoing as the army operates with great force in the area. For your safety, we again call on you to evacuate your homes immediately and head north of the Zahrani River,” he said.

Adraee said the attacks target what he described as Hezbollah activity, warning that civilians near the group’s members or facilities would be at risk.

“Anyone located near Hezbollah operatives, infrastructure or combat means is putting their life in danger,” he said.

He added that remaining south of the river or attempting to move further south could expose civilians to danger.

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