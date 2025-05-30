President Donald Trump of the United States is having a go at ending the Gaza bloodshed at the hands of Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu government, a target that had eluded the previous Biden administration despite many ceasefire negotiations.

Unlike the Biden presidency, which had no real agenda to renew nuclear deal talks with Tehran, the Trump administration has a crucial factor in mind during negotiations with Israel and Palestinians: Iran, a Middle Eastern state which has aligned with Hamas against the Zionist state.

Unlike his first term, during which Trump launched a pressure campaign against Iran, including withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (a 2015 agreement between Iran and other world powers), instead of seeking a compromise with the Shia-majority state, the Republican president in his second term has pursued a serious outreach to Tehran on finding a nuclear deal modification.

Experts believe that Trump’s nuclear balancing act with Iran might be part of a larger package, which includes reducing Middle Eastern tensions between Tehran and its allies (from Hamas, Lebanon’s Hezbollah to Yemen’s Houthis) and Israel. As a result, Trump seeks a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel to avoid a wider conflict between Tehran and Tel Aviv, they say.

One of the experts holding such a view is Richard Falk, a prominent international law professor and the former UN Special Rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories of Gaza and the West Bank. “Trump appears far more concerned about avoiding open war with Iran than stopping the violence in Occupied Palestine,” Falk tells TRT World.

Related TRT Global - Can Trump force Netanyahu into a permanent truce in Gaza?

“Trump is the most unpredictable leader on the present world scene, and so it may be that he is personally offended by Netanyahu's refusal to do what he proposes on behalf of wider US strategic interests in the region, and would be prepared to accept an open break with Israel,” says the prominent Jewish-American professor, who now leads the Gaza Tribunal initiative, which aims to “awaken civil society to its responsibility and opportunity to stop Israel’s genocide in Gaza”.

Trump “aims to conclude the Iranian conflict, potentially through an agreement that might not satisfy Israel,” says Ramzy Baroud, a Palestinian author and political analyst.

Iran, Netanyahu and Gaza war

Most recently, Trump sent a clear signal to Israel not to strike Iran. “Well, I’d like to be honest. Yes, I did… I told [Netanyahu] this would be very inappropriate to do right now because we’re very close to a solution,” the US president said during an Oval Office meeting with reporters.

An Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities might not only disrupt Washington-Tehran talks but also torpedo ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and the Trump administration, escalating tensions between pro-Palestinian forces and the Netanyahu government across the Middle East.

Unlike Biden, Trump does not like Netanyahu much, says Fatima Karimkhan, a Tehran-based Iranian journalist. “He doesn't really support Israel in this war and he claims that the US is the one paying for all these wars, which he is not happy with,” Karimkhan tells TRT World.

But Karimkhan still thinks that even if the Netanyahu government and Hamas agree on a ceasefire in Gaza, that would not guarantee the prevention of a potential Israeli attack on Iran. A Gaza ceasefire might be more aligned with making Trump’s Gulf allies happy than a countermeasure against an Israeli attack on Iran, according to the journalist.

“The problem between Iran and Israel is not wholly about Gaza and Palestine, it is more about expansionism of the Israeli government. Until the Israeli government sees Iran as a threat, no ceasefire could change things between Israel and Iran,” says Karimkhan.

Falk, however, sees a close relationship between what would happen to Gaza and Israeli tensions with Iran. “The whole outcome in Gaza may depend on how serious Israel is about launching a strike designed to destroy Iran's nuclear programme,” says Falk.

Baroud also has a similar take to Falk. “For the time being, Trump doesn't feel compelled to pressure Israel concerning Gaza. This situation, however, could shift based on the outcome of Iran talks and other issues,” he tells TRT World.