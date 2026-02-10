Carrie Prejean Boller, a commissioner at the White House Religious Liberty Commission, which was created to address religious freedom, is facing significant backlash from pro-Israel figures and Jewish Zionist groups following her remarks criticising Israel's genocide in Gaza and expressing opposition to Zionism.

During a fiery hearing on Monday at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC, on combating anti-Semitism, Boller questioned several witnesses, including anti-Palestine figures, who had allegedly faced anti-Semitism.

Boller, the Catholic conservative activist and former Miss California, asked whether criticism of Israel, opposition to Zionism, protests over Gaza genocide, or not supporting the political state of Israel constitutes anti-Semitism.

She repeatedly pressed speakers on whether they would condemn Israel's conduct in Gaza, referring to it as what "many Americans view as a genocide".

"Catholics do not embrace Zionism, just so you know. So are all Catholics antisemites?" she asked.

The member of the commission also challenged the definition of anti-Semitism.

"I want to be clear on what the definition of antisemitism is. If I don’t support the political State of Israel, am I an antisemite, yes or no?"

Witnesses at the hearing included Yitzy Frankel, a former UCLA law student; Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University and a Zionist rabbi; Shabbos Kestenbaum, a Harvard alumnus and Gaza genocide denier; and Bruce Pearl, a former Auburn basketball coach and Jewish activist.

Boller tuned the heat on them when they mentioned Israel and Gaza, where Israel’s genocide since October 2023, according to conservative estimates, left nearly 72,000 Palestinians dead, hundreds of thousands wounded and over two million forcibly displaced.

"Since we have mentioned Israel a total of 17 times, are you willing to condemn what Israel has done in Gaza?" she asked the witnesses.

"You won’t condemn that? Just on the record."

'This is biblical history'

Boller also defended conservative commentators Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson against accusations of antisemitism from witnesses like Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon.

Reportedly wearing a pin combining US and Palestinian flags, Boller said she watches Owens daily and insisted Owens is not anti-Semitic.

"I would really appreciate it if you would stop calling Candace Owens an anti-Semite," Boller said at the hearing. "She is not an anti-Semite. She just doesn’t support Zionism, and that really has to stop."