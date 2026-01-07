Israel has cleared the final hurdle ahead of starting construction on an illegal a controversial settlement project near occupied East Jerusalem that critics say would effectively cut the occupied West Bank in two.

A government tender seeking bids from developers has been published, paving the way for work on the E1 settlement project, according to official documents.

The anti-settlement monitoring group Peace Now first reported the tender.

Yoni Mizrahi, who heads the group’s settlement watch division, said initial construction work could begin within a month.

The E1 project is planned for an open area of land east of Jerusalem and has been under discussion for more than 20 years.

Previous Israeli governments froze the plan under pressure from the United States.

The international community overwhelmingly considers Israeli settlement construction in the occupied West Bank to be illegal under international law and a major obstacle to peace.