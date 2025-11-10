Canada has lost its measles elimination status, health officials said on Monday, a major setback caused by a year-long resurgence of the disease largely among unvaccinated groups.

Canada was formally declared measles-free in 1998, an achievement credited to years of consistently high childhood vaccination rates.

But an outbreak that began in the eastern part of the country in October 2024 has since spread nationwide, notably among certain groups of Mennonite Christians who have refused to vaccinate their children on religious grounds.

Two newborns, born to unvaccinated mothers, have died from the virus.

Health Canada, a government agency, said in a statement that it has officially been informed by the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) "that Canada no longer holds measles elimination status."

The update came after PAHO, the UN's regional health office, confirmed "sustained transmission of the same measles virus strain in Canada for a period of more than one year."

Provincial health ministers are "discussing coordinated actions, including strategies to build trust (in vaccines) through community engagement," Health Canada said.

The agency noted that while measles transmission "has slowed recently," the outbreak has persisted "primarily within under-vaccinated communities."

Samira Jeimy, from Western University's Schulich School of Medicine, told AFP that Canada lost its status "because two-dose vaccine coverage dropped below the 95 percent threshold required to stop sustained transmission."

The spread of the virus in under-vaccinated communities was, for experts, "easily visible as a signal of system fragility," Jeimy said.

Pediatric doctors in Ontario have stressed that the outbreak is not confined to Mennonite groups.