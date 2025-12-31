In a move that received wide international condemnation last week, Israel became the first country to formally recognise Somaliland as an independent sovereign state.

Even though it seceded from Somalia in 1991, the self-styled state of Somaliland in the Horn of Africa is recognised by neither the United Nations nor the African Union. The Somali government considers Somaliland an integral part of its territory.

Besides deepening fears that the Israeli move is part of a strategy to forcibly relocate Palestinians from Gaza to Somaliland, it seems to have revived another debate: do Zionist ambitions extend beyond Palestine?

For many in Somalia and beyond, the act of recognition is no isolated diplomatic gesture.

Protests erupted in Mogadishu and other Somalian cities after the Israeli announcement, with crowds chanting for national unity and waving Palestinian flags in solidarity.

That’s because they view Israel’s move as the latest chapter in a century-long pattern of Zionist land-grabbing and demographic engineering, which historically eyed far-flung territories at a time when full access to the Palestinian land appeared doubtful.

As viral documents circulating online highlight a 1940s proposal linked to the so-called Harrar Council , observers wonder whether Somaliland’s sudden recognition by Israel is part of an eight-decade-old Zionist scheme to control strategic African land – now perhaps as a dumping ground for displaced Palestinians.

A 1942 document by Jewish activist Hermann Fuernberg talks about settling European Jews in the Harrar region of Ethiopia, while using ports in the adjacent British Somaliland for maritime access.

“My proposal is to unite the so-called Harrar territory of Ethiopia with part of British Somaliland and create a state for the European Jews,” wrote Fuernberg, noting that the local population inhabiting the African territory in question is “not likely to raise great difficulties”.

“Every Jew, whether he considers himself as such or is classed as such against his will, should have the right to enter this state,” he said.

Even though the idea remained peripheral, it reveals an early Zionist willingness to covet distant lands in the form of settler colonialism, altering demographics through the mass immigration of Jews to establish dominance over local populations.