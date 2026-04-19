Iran has yet to decide whether it will take part in a new round of talks with the United States, local media reported on Sunday, with the IRNA state news agency saying "there is no clear prospect of fruitful negotiations".

The Fars and Tasnim news agencies, quoting anonymous sources, said Tehran had yet to decide whether it would participate and that "the overall atmosphere cannot be assessed as very positive", with Fars citing one source as saying the lifting of a US blockade on Iranian ports was a precondition for talks.

IRNA, meanwhile, pointed to Washington's "maximalism and unreasonable and unrealistic demands, frequent changes of positions, constant contradictions and the continuation of the so-called naval blockade", adding that "in these circumstances, there is no clear prospect of fruitful negotiations".

Iran also dismissed the US media narrative about the talks, describing them as part of a “media game” aimed at shifting blame and increasing pressure on Tehran.

Earlier, a White House official said that US Vice President JD Vance and special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Pakistan for a new round of negotiations with Iran.