WAR ON IRAN
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Iran has not decided whether to join new talks with US, sees no prospect for progress: local media
Tehran says US demands, policy shifts, naval blockade and threats hinder talks, sees no prospect for fruitful negotiations.
Iran has not decided whether to join new talks with US, sees no prospect for progress: local media
A police personnel walks past posters highlighting Pakistan's mediation of Iran–US peace talks, at the Red Zone area in Islamabad on April 18, 2026. / AFP
9 hours ago

Iran has yet to decide whether it will take part in a new round of talks with the United States, local media reported on Sunday, with the IRNA state news agency saying "there is no clear prospect of fruitful negotiations".

The Fars and Tasnim news agencies, quoting anonymous sources, said Tehran had yet to decide whether it would participate and that "the overall atmosphere cannot be assessed as very positive", with Fars citing one source as saying the lifting of a US blockade on Iranian ports was a precondition for talks.

IRNA, meanwhile, pointed to Washington's "maximalism and unreasonable and unrealistic demands, frequent changes of positions, constant contradictions and the continuation of the so-called naval blockade", adding that "in these circumstances, there is no clear prospect of fruitful negotiations".

Iran also dismissed the US media narrative about the talks, describing them as part of a “media game” aimed at shifting blame and increasing pressure on Tehran.

Earlier, a White House official said that US Vice President JD Vance and special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Pakistan for a new round of negotiations with Iran.

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US President Donald Trump told Fox News that meetings are scheduled for Tuesday in Islamabad, possibly extending into Wednesday.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely disrupted since the US-Israeli war against Iran began on February 28.

Washington imposed a naval blockade on Iran on April 13.

RelatedTRT World - US delegation going to Pakistan on Monday for Iran talks, Trump says
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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