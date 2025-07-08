Just over six months into his second presidency, Donald Trump is reshaping global trade diplomacy with the same aggressive unpredictability that defined his first term. For India, his return has not only revived tough tariff threats but also upended the delicate strategic balance it built with the United States in recent years.

In April, Trump proposed a 26 percent tariff on a range of imports, including Indian goods, unless a bilateral deal is struck by his July 9 deadline . While the administration granted a temporary 90-day suspension, pressure on New Delhi is mounting.

On July 4, India formally notified the World Trade Organization of its intent to impose retaliatory duties equivalent to the US auto tariffs ($725 million), reserving the right to suspend existing concessions. At the same time, India entered high-level trade talks in Washington to secure an interim agreement and avoid the tariff spike.

But so far, those overtures have made little difference.

At the centre of the trade standoff is agriculture, a cornerstone of India’s economy and a flashpoint in US-India relations.



Washington is pressing for greater market access for GM crops and American dairy products, but experts believe that such imports could harm India’s smallholder farmers while raising health, cultural, and environmental concerns.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that New Delhi will not be rushed. “India is in no hurry to sign a trade deal,” he said, emphasising that any agreement must align with national interest and not be driven by “arbitrary deadlines or external expectations.”

Experts increasingly see this moment as part of a broader shift away from the strategic alignment that defined US–India ties over the past decade. While the Biden administration deepened cooperation in defence and emerging tech, Trump’s return has reintroduced unpredictability and an aggressive push for trade concessions.

What’s at stake?



During his first term, Trump projected India as a key Indo-Pacific partner, but his second term appears more transactional and unpredictable.

New Delhi has set clear limits on trade in sensitive areas like dairy and grains—sectors that provide livelihoods to millions and are deeply tied to rural life and traditional diets.

Devinder Sharma, a leading agriculture policy expert, said: “Once we open up to American demands, it will mark the beginning of the end for Indian agriculture. If India gives in, not just the U.S., but the rest of the world will see it as a precedent.”

Nearly 700 million Indians depend on agriculture, Sharma noted. Any concessions on tariff protections or market access—particularly for highly subsidised US products—could devastate rural livelihoods.



“Importing food is importing unemployment,” he told TRT World.

Sharma is especially critical of Trump’s push for GM crop access and American milk exports, calling it an “agenda driven by corporate overproduction and propaganda.”

“There isn’t a single GM crop that has increased productivity. It’s just lobby-driven rhetoric. And as for milk—India is the largest producer globally. We don’t need to import US surplus.”

He added, “By 2020, 93 percent of America’s dairy farms had shut down due to the rise of corporate mega dairies. Now, with too much milk, they’re pushing it on the world. Why should India suffer the same fate just to keep Trump happy?”



But beyond trade, Trump’s return is reverberating through India’s broader strategic environment – especially in its tense ties with Pakistan and China, where diplomatic fragility and regional power plays are increasingly intertwined with US policy shifts.

India’s regional political challenges