Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan to attend 23rd Doha Forum
Hakan Fidan will highlight Türkiye’s efforts to promote regional stability and shape the Middle East’s security architecture.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan addresses the Doha Forum in the Qatari capital on December 8 2024 / AFP
December 5, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Qatar to participate in the 23rd Doha Forum, which will be hosted by the Qatari Foreign Ministry on December 6-7.

According to the Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan will attend the high-level gathering and address the forum’s opening session titled “Mediation in a Time of Fragmentation” on December 6.

He will also take part as a speaker in a “Newsmaker Interview” session focusing on “shaping the security architecture in the Middle East and Türkiye’s efforts to promote regional stability.”

Fidan is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

The Doha Forum, a platform addressing regional and international issues, will be held this year under the theme “Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress.”

Heads of state and government, ministers, senior officials from international organisations, representatives of think tanks, academics, and experts are expected to attend.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is among the event’s content partners.

SOURCE:AA
