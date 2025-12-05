Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Qatar to participate in the 23rd Doha Forum, which will be hosted by the Qatari Foreign Ministry on December 6-7.

According to the Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan will attend the high-level gathering and address the forum’s opening session titled “Mediation in a Time of Fragmentation” on December 6.

He will also take part as a speaker in a “Newsmaker Interview” session focusing on “shaping the security architecture in the Middle East and Türkiye’s efforts to promote regional stability.”

Fidan is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.