France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday that Israeli and US "unilateral" attacks in Iran should have been debated in the collective bodies set up for this exact purpose, such as the United Nations.

"Everyone could have taken their responsibilities, because it is only by going before the (United Nations) Security Council that the use of force can acquire the necessary legitimacy,"

Barrot told reporters after holding a meeting at the ministry in Paris, adding that no French victims had been reported at this stage.

‘Deep concern’

China on Monday called for a ceasefire, expressing “deep concern” over the regional spillover of US and Israeli air strikes on Iran, which then retaliated by targeting US assets in the Gulf region.

“The US and Israel carried out military strikes against Iran without authorisation from the UN Security Council, which violates the international law,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

“China is deeply concerned about the spillover of the conflict affecting neighbouring countries. China believes that the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Gulf countries should also be fully respected,” said Mao.

