WORLD
2 min read
France and China question why Israel and US didn't seek UN approval before attacking Iran
China calls for a ceasefire, expressing deep concern after US-Israeli strikes on Iran triggered Iranian retaliation against American assets in the Gulf.
France and China question why Israel and US didn't seek UN approval before attacking Iran
Barrot told reporters in Paris that no French victims had been reported so far. / Reuters
March 2, 2026

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday that Israeli and US "unilateral" attacks in Iran should have been debated in the collective bodies set up for this exact purpose, such as the United Nations.

"Everyone could have taken their responsibilities, because it is only by going before the (United Nations) Security Council that the use of force can acquire the necessary legitimacy,"

Barrot told reporters after holding a meeting at the ministry in Paris, adding that no French victims had been reported at this stage.

‘Deep concern’

China on Monday called for a ceasefire, expressing “deep concern” over the regional spillover of US and Israeli air strikes on Iran, which then retaliated by targeting US assets in the Gulf region.

“The US and Israel carried out military strikes against Iran without authorisation from the UN Security Council, which violates the international law,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

“China is deeply concerned about the spillover of the conflict affecting neighbouring countries. China believes that the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Gulf countries should also be fully respected,” said Mao.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed, among others, by US-Israeli strikes on Saturday.

RECOMMENDED

“We urge all parties to cease military actions and prevent further escalation of the conflict,” Mao said, according to Beijing-based daily Global Times.

Demand for easing tensions

On whether Beijing was notified by Washington before it launched joint strikes on Iran, Mao said: “China was not notified in advance regarding the US military action.”

The spokeswoman also rejected claims that Beijing and Tehran “are close to reaching an agreement" on the purchase of CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missiles.

“The relevant reports are not true. As a responsible major country, China has always fulfilled its international obligations,” said Mao, adding China “opposes malicious association and hype, and hopes relevant parties will do more to help ease tensions.”

Due to the ongoing conflict, the official said more than 3,000 Chinese citizens have been evacuated from Iran.

RelatedTRT World - US and Israel attack Iran, destroying nuclear negotiations
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
9,000 Americans flee Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Regime change push in Iran will trigger 'far more dangerous scenarios' in region: Türkiye's Fidan
Trump denounces Starmer over Iran strike hesitation
Trump threatens total trade cut with Spain over Iran strike row
Merz meets Trump as Germany backs US-Israel strikes on Iran but seeks day after plan
By Sadiq S Bhat
Türkiye's Erdogan decries collapse of rules-based global order
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
Iran won't automatically collapse after Khamenei's death: last Shah's widow
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
Iran rules out US talks after joint strikes, vows sole focus on defence
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school
Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon violates UN resolution: UNIFIL
Türkiye working to resolve problems through 'peace-oriented diplomacy': Erdogan