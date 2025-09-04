Search and rescue operations are underway in eastern Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake late Sunday killed at least 2,205 people and left thousands more injured, a Taliban government spokesman said.

Taliban spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat, who provided the updated casualty figures, said rescue and search efforts were continuing. “Tents have been set up for people, and the delivery of first aid and emergency supplies is ongoing.”

Rahimullah Hamzala, spokesman for local security forces in Kunar province, told the official said on Thursday that the combined number of dead and injured has climbed past 5,000.

“With many people still trapped under the rubble, the death toll could rise further as search operations for survivors continue,” he warned.

Calls for international support

Authorities in Kabul said they are awaiting casualty figures from Nangarhar, Laghman and Panjshir provinces, which were also struck by the quake. At least 12 deaths have already been confirmed in Nangarhar.