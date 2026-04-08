A Palestinian journalist with the Qatari Al Jazeera television was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza on Wednesday, bringing the death toll of reporters since October 2023 to 262, local authorities said.

In a statement, the Gaza Government Media Office said the killing of Mohammed Wishah, a correspondent for Al Jazeera Mubasher, reflects a “systematic targeting and assassination” of Palestinian journalists by Israel.

It called on the International Federation of Journalists, the Arab Journalists Union and media bodies worldwide to “condemn these systematic crimes against Palestinian journalists and media workers in Gaza.”

The office appealed to the international community and relevant organisations to “stop these repeated attacks,” prosecute those responsible in international courts, and “exercise serious and effective pressure to stop the crime of genocide” and protect journalists in Gaza.

Al Jazeera condemned the killing.