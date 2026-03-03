Türkiye is making intensive efforts with its peace-oriented diplomacy “to achieve fair and equitable solutions to problems through dialogue and negotiations,” the nation’s president has said.
Türkiye remains steadfast in its efforts to “promote peace, calm and stability” in the region, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at an event in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.
Erdogan said Türkiye is making every effort to free “our region from this turmoil” without further bloodshed.
He made the remarks amid the ongoing US-Israeli military offensive launched against Iran on Saturday, which has killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
The war quickly widened with Tehran striking Israel as well as several regional countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, all of which are home to US assets, and Israel attacking Iranian-backed Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.
Tehran also halted energy exports from the Middle East, closing navigation in the Gulf and forcing production stoppages from Qatar to Iraq.
Qatar’s halting of LNG production has already sent European energy prices soaring.
The conflict risks triggering a renewed spike in inflation that could choke off economic recovery in Europe and Asia if the war is prolonged in a region that accounts for just under a third of global oil production and almost a fifth of natural gas.