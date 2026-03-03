Türkiye is making intensive efforts with its peace-oriented diplomacy “to achieve fair and equitable solutions to problems through dialogue and negotiations,” the nation’s president has said.

Türkiye remains steadfast in its efforts to “promote peace, calm and stability” in the region, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at an event in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Erdogan said Türkiye is making every effort to free “our region from this turmoil” without further bloodshed.

He made the remarks amid the ongoing US-Israeli military offensive launched against Iran on Saturday, which has killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.