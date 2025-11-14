WAR ON GAZA
US, Türkiye, Pakistan and several Arab states urge 'swift adoption' of UN Gaza resolution
Qatar, Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Jordan join others to express "our joint support for the Security Council Resolution currently under consideration" that mentions possible future Palestinian state.
US resolution has Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan annexed, effectively making it international law, if passed. [File] / AP
November 14, 2025

The United States and several Muslim-majority and Arab nations including Türkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia have called for the UN Security Council (UNSC) to quickly adopt a US resolution endorsing Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza.

"The United States, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan, and Türkiye express our joint support for the Security Council Resolution currently under consideration," the countries said in a joint statement on Friday, adding they were seeking the measure's "swift adoption."

Last week the Americans officially launched negotiations within the 15-member Security Council on a text that would follow up on a ceasefire in the two-year Israeli genocide in Gaza and endorse Trump's plan.

"We emphasise that this is a sincere effort, and the Plan provides viable path towards peace and stability, not only between the Israelis and the Palestinians, but for the entire region," said the statement.

A draft of the resolution seen on Thursday by AFP news agency "welcomes the establishment of the Board of Peace," a transitional governing body for Gaza with a mandate running until the end of 2027.

It would authorise member states to form a "temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF)" that would work with Israel and Egypt and newly trained Palestinian police to help secure border areas and demilitarise Gaza.

Unlike previous drafts, the latest mentions a possible future Palestinian state.

RECOMMENDED

Russian version

Friday's joint statement comes as Russia circulated a competing draft resolution to Council members that does not authorize the creation of a board of peace or the immediate deployment of an international force in Gaza, according to the text seen Friday by AFP.

The Russian version welcomes "the initiative that led to the ceasefire" but does not name Trump.

It calls on the UN secretary general to "identify options for implementing the provisions" of the peace plan and to promptly submit a report that also addresses the possibilities of deploying an international stabilisation force in genocide-ravaged Gaza.

The United States has called the ceasefire "fragile," and warned on Thursday of the risks of not adopting its draft.

"Attempts to sow discord now — when agreement on this resolution is under active negotiation — has grave, tangible, and entirely avoidable consequences for Palestinians in Gaza," a spokesperson for the US mission at the United Nations said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
