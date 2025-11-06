US
2 min read
Nvidia CEO says China will 'win the AI race'
Western countries including the United States and Britain are being held back by "cynicism" over AI, says Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Nvidia CEO says China will 'win the AI race'
(FILE) NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang introduces an "Industrial AI Cloud" project during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, November 4, 2025. / Reuters
November 6, 2025

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has warned that China "is going to win" the race to develop next-generation artificial intelligence, urging Washington to speed up its efforts.

The head of the US chip giant told the Financial Times that Beijing's energy subsidies were boosting its drive to build cutting-edge semiconductors used to power AI technology.

"China is going to win the AI race," the British newspaper cited him as saying on Wednesday at an event in London.

"As I have long said, China is nanoseconds behind America in AI," he added in a statement posted on X by Nvidia.

"It's vital that America wins by racing ahead and winning developers worldwide."

The California-based Nvidia last week became the world's first $5 trillion company, although its market cap has receded since then to around $4.7 trillion.

Top-end Nvidia chips — used to train and power generative AI systems — are currently not sold in China due to US national security concerns and Chinese government bans.

RelatedTRT World - Dominance to dependence: How the US–China AI race is shaping the future
RECOMMENDED

'Cynicism' over AI

Earlier this week, the White House said it was still not interested in allowing Nvidia to sell its advanced Blackwell chip model in China.

The US has cited the risk of giving China a military advantage as a reason for the block.

Huang has repeatedly petitioned Washington to relax its restrictions on Nvidia chip exports, saying that the policy will only help China advance its own technology.

The leather jacket-clad businessman also criticised new rules on AI introduced by US states to the Financial Times on Wednesday, contrasting them with China, where the state is subsidising electricity to power the technology.

Western countries, including the United States and Britain, are being held back by "cynicism" over AI, he said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians