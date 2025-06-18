Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has addressed the conflict in the Middle East, emphasising support for Iran’s right to self-defence against Israel.

"It is entirely natural, legitimate, and lawful for Iran to defend itself against Israel's banditry and state terrorism," Erdogan said during the Justice and Development (AK) Party Parliamentary Group Meeting in the capital, Ankara, on Wednesday.

His remarks came amid growing Israeli strikes targeting Iran and its allies in the region.

Stressing the gravity of the conflict, Erdogan also condemned Israel’s leadership: "(Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu has long surpassed the tyrant Hitler in the crime of genocide. We hope their fates will not be the same."

He added: "We are doing everything we can to stop this inhumane aggression against Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and our neighbour Iran."

‘Terrorist attacks’

Erdogan also underscored the human toll of Israel’s actions, warning: "The blood of massacred civilians, murdered babies, and children is splattered not only on the hands and faces of those who support Israel’s arrogance, but also on those who remain silent."

Addressing concerns over regional stability, Erdogan gave assurances that Türkiye is staying vigilant: "We are closely monitoring Israel’s terrorist attacks on Iran. All our institutions are on alert over the potential effects of these attacks on Türkiye.”

He reassured the public, stating: "Our nation can rest assured. The government is fully committed to safeguarding Türkiye’s interests, peace, unity, and security."