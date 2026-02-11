A major investigation has documented the disappearance of at least 2,842 Palestinians since the start of Israel's genocide in Gaza, attributing the phenomenon to the use of high-temperature weapons capable of vaporising human tissue.

The investigation, The Rest of the Story, which aired on Al Jazeera, has cited data compiled by Gaza's Civil Defense teams since October 2023.

It said the figure is based on forensic field documentation rather than estimates.

Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal has said rescue teams rely on a process comparing the known number of people inside a targeted structure with the remains recovered afterwards.

"If a family tells us there were five people inside and we only recover three intact bodies, we classify the remaining two as 'evaporated' only after exhaustive searches yield nothing but biological traces," Basal said, citing blood spray or small fragments.

He added that classification occurs only after rubble searches, hospitals and morgues produce no identifiable remains.

The investigation has included testimony from Palestinians searching for relatives who vanished in Israeli strikes.

Yasmin Mahani said she searched the ruins of al-Tabin school in Gaza City on Aug. 10, 2024, after an Israeli attack.

"I went into the mosque and found myself stepping on flesh and blood," she said, adding that she later found no trace of her son.

"Not even a body to bury."

Weapons and extreme heat

Military experts interviewed have attributed the disappearances to the use of thermobaric and thermal weapons.