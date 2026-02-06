WORLD
2 min read
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Abbas Araghchi says discussions were held in a positive atmosphere, with both sides set to consult their capitals before deciding on next steps.
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
"Our arguments were exchanged and the views of the other side were shared with us,” Araghchi says. / AP
February 6, 2026

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that indirect talks with the United States were held in a positive atmosphere, with both sides agreeing to continue negotiations, while decisions on the next steps would be taken following consultations in Tehran and Washington, DC.

“In a very positive atmosphere, our arguments were exchanged, and the views of the other side were shared with us,” Araghchi told Iranian state television on Friday after the first round of talks in Oman, adding that the modalities and timing of future negotiations would be decided later.

“The way forward will depend on our consultations with our capitals,” Araghchi said, signalling that further progress would hinge on deliberations in Tehran and Washington, DC.

Speaking separately to the official IRNA news agency, Araghchi stressed that the discussions were limited solely to the nuclear issue and did not address any other issues.

He added that Iran hoped Washington would refrain from “threats and pressure” so that the negotiations could continue.

RECOMMENDED

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei also said on X that the parties agreed to continue the talks.

“While explaining their views and demands, the parties agreed to decide on the next round of talks in consultation with the capitals,” he added.

Oman’s foreign minister, who has been mediating between the two sides, said the parties aimed to reconvene in due course, with the results of the talks to be carefully considered by both governments.

The negotiations come amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington, as the two sides explore ways to manage disputes centred on Iran’s nuclear programme through indirect diplomacy facilitated by Oman.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US, Mexico seize cocaine in rare coordinated Pacific operation
Village evacuated after debris from missile attack hits Russian military site: official
Fresh protests in Melbourne as Herzog wraps up Australia visit
Tragedy on Nile as ferry sinks, leaving 15 dead in Sudan
Ticket shock as FIFA World Cup resale market drives prices sky high
Argentina's Milei faces unprecedented worker backlash as unions take to streets
Indian oil minister certain of Jeffrey's 'taste in people', denies wrongdoing in Epstein links
Arab League convenes emergency talks over Israel's push for occupied West Bank control
Canada lowers flags nationwide after deadly school massacre as police confirm teen gunman
US lawmakers accuse Pam Bondi of running 'massive Epstein cover-up'
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk