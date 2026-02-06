Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that indirect talks with the United States were held in a positive atmosphere, with both sides agreeing to continue negotiations, while decisions on the next steps would be taken following consultations in Tehran and Washington, DC.

“In a very positive atmosphere, our arguments were exchanged, and the views of the other side were shared with us,” Araghchi told Iranian state television on Friday after the first round of talks in Oman, adding that the modalities and timing of future negotiations would be decided later.

“The way forward will depend on our consultations with our capitals,” Araghchi said, signalling that further progress would hinge on deliberations in Tehran and Washington, DC.

Speaking separately to the official IRNA news agency, Araghchi stressed that the discussions were limited solely to the nuclear issue and did not address any other issues.

He added that Iran hoped Washington would refrain from “threats and pressure” so that the negotiations could continue.