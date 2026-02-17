Guatemala ended a state of emergency declared a month ago after several armed attacks by the Barrio 18 gang that left 11 police officers dead, and is now preparing for a new security deployment in the capital.

President Bernardo Arevalo on Monday ordered the measure, which allowed arrests without a warrant, after gang-affiliated inmates took hostages at three prisons while a wave of violence was unleashed across the capital.

Barrio 18 has been declared a "terrorist organisation" by Guatemala and the United States.

Arevalo announced on Sunday night that a less restrictive "state of prevention" would come into effect on Tuesday, with police and soldiers deployed in Guatemala City and its surrounding municipalities.

"Our government will continue working so that we can walk our streets and neighbourhoods with greater peace of mind," the president said as he lifted the state of emergency.

Asserting that the measure had achieved "resounding" results, Arevalo said that 83 "highly dangerous" gang members were arrested, extortion fell by 33 percent, and homicides by 49 percent, compared to the same period last year.