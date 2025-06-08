WORLD
2 min read
Skydiving plane with 20 on board crashes in Tennessee
Pictures on social media show a small, white plane with its nose buried into the grass and its tail broken off behind it.
Skydiving plane with 20 on board crashes in Tennessee
The Federal Aviation Administration says it is investigating the incident. Photo: X/@IntelPointAlert / Others
June 8, 2025

No one was killed but several people were injured and taken to hospital Sunday when a skydiving plane carrying 20 passengers and crew crashed in the US state of Tennessee, authorities said.

A twin-engine plane used for skydiving expeditions crashed shortly after midday in Tullahoma, south of Nashville, according to local and federal officials.

"There were no casualties," city spokesman Lyle Russell said in a statement.

He said a total of 20 passengers and crew were onboard the DeHaviland DH-6 Twin Otter when it crashed at the Tullahoma Regional Airport at around 12:30 pm (1730 GMT).

"Three were sent for medical treatment via helicopter and one sent by ground transport for more serious injuries to local hospitals," he said, adding that "other minor injuries were treated by first responders on scene".

RECOMMENDED

Russell said that "no ground facilities or airport facilities were damaged and there were no injuries reported from the ground".

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating the crash, while the Tennessee Highway Patrol said on X that its troopers were assisting police at the scene.

Images posted on social media by the highway patrol showed a small, white plane with blue trim with its nose buried into the grass and its tail and a wing broken off behind it, with police vehicles with flashing lights parked nearby.

RelatedTRT Global - Small plane crash in California kills multiple people

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December