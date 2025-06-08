No one was killed but several people were injured and taken to hospital Sunday when a skydiving plane carrying 20 passengers and crew crashed in the US state of Tennessee, authorities said.

A twin-engine plane used for skydiving expeditions crashed shortly after midday in Tullahoma, south of Nashville, according to local and federal officials.

"There were no casualties," city spokesman Lyle Russell said in a statement.

He said a total of 20 passengers and crew were onboard the DeHaviland DH-6 Twin Otter when it crashed at the Tullahoma Regional Airport at around 12:30 pm (1730 GMT).

"Three were sent for medical treatment via helicopter and one sent by ground transport for more serious injuries to local hospitals," he said, adding that "other minor injuries were treated by first responders on scene".