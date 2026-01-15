China has appointed a special representative to "deepen" ties with member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the foreign ministry announced on Wednesday.

“The special representative is an important post China set up to deepen exchanges and cooperation with the SCO countries,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters.

Ambassador Yan Wenbin was appointed special representative on SCO affairs as well as the SCO national coordinator, she said.

“We believe he will actively fulfil his duties and maintain close working relations with the national coordinators of other SCO member states to deliver on the common understandings of the leaders, work for development and cooperation of the organisation, jointly contribute to regional security, stability, development and prosperity and promote building of an even closer SCO community,” said Mao.

The SCO traces its roots to the Shanghai Five mechanism, comprising China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, before Uzbekistan joined as a sixth member and was later joined by Pakistan, India, Iran, and Belarus.