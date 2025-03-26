Overlooking the Bosphorus from the shores of the Golden Horn, the Eyup Sultan Mosque stands as one of Istanbul’s most cherished landmarks.

Tonight, on Laylat al-Qadr, one of the holiest nights in Ramadan, it is time to revisit the legend behind this architectural marvel.

Before the faithful filled the mosque and its rose-scented mausoleum welcomed the believers, there was a dream.

Built in 1458, its location was determined based on a vision seen by Aksemseddin, the mentor of Sultan Mehmed II, making it the founding structure of Istanbul’s tomb architecture.

Drawing thousands of visitors each year, the mosque remains an active place of worship while captivating visitors with its rich history and striking architecture.

Beneath the illuminated domes of Eyup Sultan Mosque, the heart of Istanbul beats in unison.

Worshippers arrive in waves—some clutching prayer beads, others holding whispered hopes close to their chests. Together, they pray Tarawih, seeking forgiveness, divine mercy, and nearness to God on Laylat al-Qadr.

Revered as the night when the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad through the Angel Jibreel, Laylat al-Qadr is considered the holiest night of Ramadan. Muslims spend the night in worship, seeking forgiveness and blessings.

On this night, Eyup Sultan is illuminated—not just by lights, but by history and stories.

“I’ve lived in Istanbul for ten years,” says Abdurrahman Abdul Mujeeb, a 23-year-old Sri Lankan student. “But this was my first time praying Enderun-style tarawih. It was deeply emotional,” he tells TRT World.

Nearby, Eussuv Al-Fayyadh bin Mohd Fauzi, 24, from Malaysia, smiles. “I come here every week, but during Ramadan, it’s different. People linger after prayers. It feels like family,” he says.

Nowhere in the city does it feel more sacred than in Eyup Sultan. The mosque is surrounded by towering cypress trees and a cemetery. To walk through here during Ramadan is to step into a centuries-old prayer.

From the grand mausoleum of Abu Ayyub al-Ansari to the quieter tombs of poets, saints, and statesmen like Sokollu Mehmed Pasha and Mehmed IV, every corner whispers devotion.

If you ever find yourself in Istanbul during Ramadan, follow the scent of roses. Sit beneath the towering plane trees. Watch as lanterns sway in the night breeze. Let the prayers of centuries wrap around you, like a shawl.

Mosque born of memory

According to prominent Ottoman historians and chroniclers like Tursun Bey and Ashikpasazade , the resting place of Abu Ayyub al-Ansari—one of the Prophet Muhammad’s closest companions—was lost after the Arab siege of Constantinople in the 7th century. It remained hidden until 1453, when Sultan Mehmed II conquered the city and sought to spiritually anchor his rule.

A vision guided his mentor, Aksemseddin, to the site of a grave believed to belong to Abu Ayyub. Within years, the Eyup Sultan Mosque rose around it. Completed in 1458, it became the first major religious structure of the Ottoman era—not just a mark of conquest, but of continuity.

But the bond between the Prophet Muhammad and Abu Ayyub al-Ansari runs deeper than conquest.

When the Prophet migrated to Medina during the Hijrah, it was Abu Ayyub who welcomed him into his home—not just as a guest, but as family. The Prophet lived there for seven months, choosing it over other homes because his camel, guided by divine will, came to rest at Abu Ayyub’s doorstep.

This sacred hospitality is why Abu Ayyub remains beloved—not just as a warrior of faith, but as the host of the Prophet.

To this day, his tomb in Eyup is washed with rose water—an act of reverence and tenderness. The scent that lingers in the courtyard during Ramadan is more than tradition; it is an echo of a sacred friendship that once shaped Islamic history.