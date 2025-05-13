Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his role in promoting peace in South Asia, following Islamabad's military standoff with India.

"I was profoundly touched by my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for his strong expression of support and unwavering solidarity with Pakistan," Sharif wrote on X on Tuesday.

Pakistan, he added, is proud of its "long-standing, time-tested, and abiding" fraternal ties with Türkiye that have “grown stronger with each new challenge.”

“Constructive role, concerted efforts”

"I am particularly grateful for His Excellency’s (Erdogan) constructive role and concerted efforts in promoting peace in South Asia," said Sharif.