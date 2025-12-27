The European Union has said respecting Somalia’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity is “key for the peace and stability of the entire Horn of Africa region,” following Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as an independent state a day earlier.

In a statement on Saturday, the bloc said it “reaffirms the importance of respecting the unity, the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” in line with its constitution and the charters of the African Union and the UN.

The EU said it “encourages meaningful dialogue between Somaliland and the Federal Government of Somalia to resolve long-standing differences.”