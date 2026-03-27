Israel is expanding its ground invasion in southern Lebanon and widening what it describes as a "security zone," according to a statement by the head of its Northern Command.

Northern Command chief Rafi Milo said on Thursday the army had broadened the plan by an "additional step" to expand what he described as a forward security zone.

Since the start of the current aggression on March 2, the Israeli army has repeatedly announced ground attacks in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah says it has confronted advancing Israeli forces.

Israeli incursions have since been reported in several border towns, including Khiam, Adaisseh and Kfar Kila in Marjayoun district, as well as Kfarchouba in Hasbaya and Dhayra in Tyre district, while Hezbollah says in multiple statements it continues to repel the incursions.

In response, Hezbollah has launched rockets and drones targeting Israeli forces and military vehicles in southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

Israel's military censorship imposes tight restrictions on coverage of fighting with Hezbollah and troop movements in southern Lebanon, banning the publication of related footage without prior approval and limiting information on casualties.

Milo claimed the army had killed more than 750 Hezbollah members and destroyed infrastructure in various parts of Lebanon.