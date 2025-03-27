Firefighters have announced progress on containing two of the largest wildfires burning in the North Carolina mountains, but they have warned that fire danger remains from dry and windy conditions.

The news was worse in South Carolina, where two fires nearly doubled in size on Wednesday, but crews kept the blazes away from homes and other structures.

Hundreds of people have been asked to leave their homes in North Carolina and South Carolina as a half-dozen large fires are burning in the Blue Ridge Mountains, spreading smoke into places like Greenville.

Millions of fallen trees from September's Hurricane Helene are both providing fuel for the wildfires and hindering firefighters' use of logging roads and paths.

The North Carolina Forest Service said that the Black Cove Fire and Deep Woods Fire were each more than 10 percent contained on Wednesday night, after days of reporting zero containment for the two blazes.

The fires have scorched nearly 10 square miles (26 square kilometres) combined, but the size of the area burned has largely remained the same since the previous day.

About 250 homes have been evacuated in Polk County, where the fires are centered. About two dozen homes and outbuildings have been destroyed in Polk County, spokesperson Kellie Cannon said.

Firefighters have managed to save most of the structures near the fires. Only one injury has been reported — a firefighter in North Carolina got his leg caught under a tree, officials said.

South Carolina fire update

South Carolina fire officials called for their first round of evacuations on Tuesday night and more throughout the day on Wednesday.

Two fires are burning — a larger one inside Table Rock State Park in Pickens County that has consumed 7.1 square miles (18.4 square kilometres) and another one on Persimmon Ridge in Greenvill e County that has burned 2.4 square miles (6.2 square kilometres), according to measurements from the air on Wednesday afternoon, Officials said the fires have likely grown since then.