Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Ukraine peace talks
The phone call between Fidan and Rubio follows the latest round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul, with a focus on prisoner exchanges and other regional issues.
Phone call between Fidan and Rubio came after Türkiye hosted a second round of peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul. / Reuters
June 3, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke by phone to discuss ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, as well as recent developments in Syria and Gaza, according to diplomatic sources.

The conversation on Tuesday came a day after Türkiye hosted a second round of peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul. 

Russia and Ukraine agreed to a new prisoner exchange focusing on the most vulnerable—young and severely wounded captives—and committed to the return of 6,000 fallen soldiers’ remains from each side.

Broader regional dialogue

In addition to Ukraine, Fidan and Rubio exchanged views on the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the continuing instability in Syria. 

No further details were provided, but Turkish sources described the dialogue as "constructive" and "ongoing."

Monday’s summit marked the second attempt at mediation in Istanbul, following initial talks on May 16. While a ceasefire remains elusive, observers see the prisoner exchange and repatriation of war dead as a small but significant step toward easing hostilities.

Türkiye has positioned itself as a mediator in the conflict, maintaining diplomatic ties with both Kyiv and Moscow. The US, while backing Ukraine militarily and diplomatically, has supported efforts aimed at humanitarian relief and dialogue.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
