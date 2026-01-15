Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has said that she personally "presented" US President Donald Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize medal during their meeting in White House.

"I told him this: 200 years ago, Gen. [Marquis de] Lafayette gave Simon Bolivar a medal with George Washington’s face on it. Bolivar kept that medal the rest of his life," Machado told reporters on Thursday.

"It was given by Gen. Lafayette as a sign of the brotherhood between the people of the US and the people of Venezuela in their fight against tyranny. 200 years on in history, the people of Bolivar are giving back to the heir of George Washington a medal, in this case a medal of the Nobel Peace Prize," she continued.

Machado met the US leader in what the White House called "positive" talks, despite the US president sidelining her.



Since abducting Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, Trump has said that Machado doesn't have the support of the oil-rich country's people and has instead backed Maduro's deputy, Delcy Rodriguez.



After she met with Trump, Machado, who campaigned for years to end Maduro's rule, met jubilant supporters outside the White House.