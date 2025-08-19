In the paediatric intensive care unit of Al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital, the machines hum louder than the children.

Six-year-old Saif Abu Warda lies motionless, his chest rising only because of a ventilator. A tracheostomy tube juts from his throat, the narrow passageway through which oxygen reaches his paralysed lungs.

His father, Kamal Abu Warda, recalls the morning of July 27 when their lives changed forever.

“Saif’s fever rose sharply, and then, just as suddenly, his limbs slackened. He couldn’t move his hands or feet,” he says, his voice heavy with exhaustion. “Tests revealed a virus attacking his nervous system, causing paralysis and breathing difficulties.”

What began as a fever quickly escalated into acute soft paralysis, a condition now surging across Gaza’s 2.3 million besieged residents.

Dr. Mohammed Hajjo, head of intensive care at Al-Rantisi, explains that acute flaccid paralysis is typically a symptom of Guillain-Barré syndrome, in which the immune system attacks peripheral nerves following infection.

“At first, he could hear us, nod his head, and communicate with facial expressions,” Kamal says. “But his condition deteriorated. Severe brain inflammation affected his memory; now he barely remembers anything.”

Saif is one of roughly a hundred cases documented in recent months, a number that Gaza’s doctors see not as an anomaly but as the symptom of the sealed territory, gutted hospitals, and starvation in children caused by Israel’s blockade.

The World Health Organisation warns that Gaza’s health system is “at breaking point .” Only a fraction of hospitals and primary care facilities are functional. Hundreds of assaults on medical facilities have been recorded since October 2023.

The collapse of medicine collides with the collapse of sanitation.

OCHA reports that around ninety percent of WASH (water, sanitation, hygiene) assets across Gaza have been destroyed or damaged. In June, ninety-three percent of households reported water insecurity.



The result is an environment where infections thrive and post-infectious syndromes such as Guillain-Barré. The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has so far reported three deaths linked to the syndrome.

‘We live among garbage and sewage’



Kamal, displaced since the early days of the war, says: “We live among garbage and sewage. We’ve lived in tents since our displacement. Garbage fills the streets, sewage water floods the roads, and the canned food we’re forced to eat—if found—harms our children more than it nourishes them.”

At Al-Rantisi, Dr Mohammed Hajjo has tracked the rise of the paralysis cases. “Usually, this syndrome affects a very small percentage of people worldwide,” he tells TRT World.

“We’re seeing a notable increase in Gaza, with about 60 cases among adults and 40 among children recently, exceeding normal annual rates,” he adds.

He links the spike not only to infections but to weakened immunity from malnutrition, contaminated water, poor sanitation, and the stress of war and siege, all consistent with WHO and OCHA warnings.

The malnutrition crisis, caused by Israel’s blocking of humanitarian and food supplies, has sharpened dramatically through 2025.

Nearly one in five children under five is malnourished in Gaza City. Rates of Global Acute Malnutrition have tripled since June, making Gaza City the worst-hit area in the enclave.

WHO reported a surge of malnutrition-related deaths in July 2025 alone — 63 of the year’s 74 by late July, including 24 children under five — with many patients arriving dead on arrival or dying shortly after, showing clear signs of severe wasting.