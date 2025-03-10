POLITICS
Syria announces end of military operations against Assad loyalists in Latakia, Tartus
Public institutions are now able ‘to resume operations and provide essential services,’ defence ministry spokesperson says
March 10, 2025

The Syrian Defense Ministry said Monday that its military operation against the remnants of the deposed Assad regime in the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus has concluded.

“Our forces successfully neutralised security cells and remnants of the former regime in the towns of Al Mukhtareyah, Mu zayraa, and Al-Zubar in Latakia, as well as Ad Dali, Ta’nita, and Al Qadmus in Tartous, thwarting threats and securing the area,” ministry spokesperson Hassan Abdul Ghani said in statements carried by the state news agency SANA.

He said public institutions are now able “to resume operations and provide essential services to our citizens, paving the way for a return to normal life and reinforcing security and stability.”

SOURCE:AA
