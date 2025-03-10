The Syrian Defense Ministry said Monday that its military operation against the remnants of the deposed Assad regime in the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus has concluded.

“Our forces successfully neutralised security cells and remnants of the former regime in the towns of Al Mukhtareyah, Mu zayraa, and Al-Zubar in Latakia, as well as Ad Dali, Ta’nita, and Al Qadmus in Tartous, thwarting threats and securing the area,” ministry spokesperson Hassan Abdul Ghani said in statements carried by the state news agency SANA.