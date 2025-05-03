WORLD
1 min read
Pakistan conducts training launch of around 280-mile range missile amid tensions with India
Army says the launch was aimed to ensure operational readiness of troops.
00:00
Pakistan conducts training launch of around 280-mile range missile amid tensions with India
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan holds full-scale military drills amid tensions with India. On Saturday, the Pakistani army conducted a “successful training launch” of a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometres. / AP
May 3, 2025

Pakistan conducted a “successful training launch” of a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometres the military said Saturday.

The Pakistani army said the launch was “aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features.”

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and military leadership congratulated the participating troops, scientists, and engineers for the successful launch of missiles.

RelatedTRT Global - US urges India to avoid broader conflict after Kashmir attack


“They expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of Pakistan’s Strategic Forces to ensure credible minimum deterrence and safeguard national security against any aggression,” according to the statement.

RECOMMENDED

The latest launch comes as tensions are running high between the two countries since the April 22 attack in the Pahalgam tourist resort in the Indian-administered Kashmir.

India blamed Pakistan for the attack, saying it had “cross border links,” but Islamabad denied.

It, however, offered an impartial probe under third-party monitoring.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage