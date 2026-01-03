US President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a blunt warning to Colombian President Gustavo Petro following a US military operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and removed him from the country, expanding his sharp rhetoric to Cuba and regional politics.

Asked at a press conference in Florida about Petro’s comments dismissing concerns over repercussions from the strikes on Venezuela, Trump accused the Colombian leader of overseeing drug production and trafficking into the United States.

“He has cocaine mills. He has factories where he makes cocaine. They’re sending it into the United States,” Trump said, adding that Petro “does have to watch his a--.”

In the lead-up to the Venezuela operation, Trump repeatedly accused Caracas of fueling the flow of illegal drugs into the US, framing the strikes as part of a broader regional security effort.

Cuba can soon become the focus of US policy discussions