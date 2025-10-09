Türkiye will take part in the international task force that will monitor the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire deal, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday.

Emphasising Türkiye’s proactive diplomatic role in the region, Erdogan said Ankara would closely follow the fulfilment of all terms agreed upon in the ceasefire and contribute to ensuring its sustainability.

“We will work with the international community to support reconstruction efforts and help rebuild Gaza,” Erdogan said, underlining Türkiye’s humanitarian and political engagement in the post-ceasefire process.

The Turkish president described the situation in Gaza as “nothing short of genocide,” adding that Türkiye’s ultimate goal is to halt the bloodshed and restore peace in the region as swiftly as possible.