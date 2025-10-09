WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye to monitor implementation of Gaza ceasefire: President Erdogan
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces Türkiye’s participation in a multinational mission to oversee the Gaza ceasefire, pledging support for reconstruction efforts.
“Our aim is to halt the genocide in Gaza and bring peace to the region as quickly as possible,” Erdogan said. / AA
October 9, 2025

Türkiye will take part in the international task force that will monitor the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire deal, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday.

Emphasising Türkiye’s proactive diplomatic role in the region, Erdogan said Ankara would closely follow the fulfilment of all terms agreed upon in the ceasefire and contribute to ensuring its sustainability.

“We will work with the international community to support reconstruction efforts and help rebuild Gaza,” Erdogan said, underlining Türkiye’s humanitarian and political engagement in the post-ceasefire process.

The Turkish president described the situation in Gaza as “nothing short of genocide,” adding that Türkiye’s ultimate goal is to halt the bloodshed and restore peace in the region as swiftly as possible.

“Our aim is to halt the genocide in Gaza and bring peace to the region as quickly as possible,” Erdogan said. He further stressed that the Palestinian people have endured immense suffering and that the world must not remain indifferent to their plight.

“Nobody in the world deserves peace, security, and stability more than the people of Gaza,” he added.

SOURCE:AA
