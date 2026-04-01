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Israel relies on lower-tier air defences as missile attacks mount — report
The report said the government failed to fund an additional production line for interceptor missiles due to financial disputes between the defence and finance ministries.
Israel relies on lower-tier air defences as missile attacks mount — report
Israel deploys lower-tier systems as interception challenges grow. [File] / Reuters
April 1, 2026

Israel has turned to using air defence systems not originally designed to intercept certain missiles as it faces mounting pressure on its capabilities, according to Israeli media.

Channel 13 reported that the Israeli army is relying on US interception systems as well as lower-tier systems such as "David's Sling" to intercept some threats, despite these systems not being designed for such missiles.

The report said more advanced systems, such as Arrow 3, are better suited to handle these attacks.

The move comes as air defence systems face increasing strain due to the intensity and diversity of incoming attacks.

The channel said the government failed to fund an additional production line for interceptor missiles due to financial disputes between the defence and finance ministries.

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According to the report, new production only began to expand earlier this year after new infrastructure was developed.

It also said debts owed by the government to defence industry companies have been rising due to delayed payments for equipment and systems.

Despite Israeli claims that interception accuracy reaches 90 percent, several incidents have resulted in casualties by missiles and drones launched by Iran and Hezbollah.

Israeli authorities impose strict censorship on information related to losses from Iranian attacks, including the number of missiles that have struck and their locations.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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