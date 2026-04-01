Israel has turned to using air defence systems not originally designed to intercept certain missiles as it faces mounting pressure on its capabilities, according to Israeli media.

Channel 13 reported that the Israeli army is relying on US interception systems as well as lower-tier systems such as "David's Sling" to intercept some threats, despite these systems not being designed for such missiles.

The report said more advanced systems, such as Arrow 3, are better suited to handle these attacks.

The move comes as air defence systems face increasing strain due to the intensity and diversity of incoming attacks.

The channel said the government failed to fund an additional production line for interceptor missiles due to financial disputes between the defence and finance ministries.