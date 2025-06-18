ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
Israel's Netanyahu is responsible for his name being linked to Gaza genocide: Türkiye
Ankara hopes for "fair trial" of Israeli premier, his collaborators.
Israel's Netanyahu is responsible for his name being linked to Gaza genocide: Türkiye
Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the post "consists of baseless slanders and vile lies directed at our country and our president." / AA
June 18, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is responsible for his name being linked to genocide, as he faces charges related to the crime, Türkiye said on Wednesday.

In response to a social media post shared by the Israeli foreign minister, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the post "consists of baseless slanders and vile lies directed at our country and our president."

"The responsibility for Netanyahu’s name being linked alongside those who have committed genocide in history lies with himself, as he is still being tried on genocide charges," it said.

Ankara hopes for a "fair trial" of Netanyahu and his collaborators, said the statement.

"The fact that Israeli officials have to focus so much on the statements of our president confirms the accuracy of the points made in those statements," it added.

RECOMMENDED

Israeli leaders' crimes committed against humanity "are being documented in a manner that leaves no room for doubt," it further said.

"When the support and immunity shield that Israel currently enjoys among certain circles disappear, Netanyahu and his accomplices will be held accountable before justice," it added.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group