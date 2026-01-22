Syria has said a recently commissioned radar at Damascus International Airport is intended solely for civilian use and has no military function.

Syria’s General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport said late on Wednesday that the radar is dedicated exclusively to civil air navigation and air traffic management.

Omar Hosari, head of the authority, said in a statement on social media that "the radar recently commissioned at Damascus International Airport is a purely civil radar, dedicated exclusively to civil air navigation and air traffic management purposes."

The statement said the radar operates under "the full and direct authority" of the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport, in accordance with national laws and internationally recognised standards.

"The Authority clarifies that this radar forms part of the ongoing modernisation of civil aviation infrastructure," the statement said.