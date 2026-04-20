Israeli and Lebanese representatives will hold talks in Washington on Thursday, an Israeli source speaking on the condition of anonymity told Reuters on Monday.

Israel will be represented by its ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, the source said. Lebanon’s delegation will be led by Simon Karam, a former ambassador to the US, according to Lebanese authorities.

It will mark the first talks between the two countries since a 10-day ceasefire took effect on Thursday.

Separately, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Monday that planned talks with Israel aim to end hostilities and the occupation in the south, despite the rejection of negotiations by Hezbollah and its supporters.

"The choice to negotiate aims to stop hostilities, end the Israeli occupation of southern regions and deploy the (Lebanese) army all the way to the internationally recognised southern borders" with Israel, Aoun said in a statement.

Related TRT World - Israel applying 'Gaza strategy' in Lebanon: Spain

‘No longer a pawn’